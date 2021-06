Dong Hong, a former senior disciplinary inspector, has been indicted for accepting bribes, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced in a statement, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Dong, a former deputy head of a central disciplinary inspection team, was accused of taking advantage of his former positions and power to seek profits and promotions for others, illegally accepting "extremely huge sums" of money and gifts in return, according to the SPP statement

The National Supervisory Commission has concluded its probe into Dong's case. Following the designation by the SPP, the People's Procuratorate of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province reviewed the case and filed it in the Qingdao Intermediate People's Court.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and heard the opinions of his counsel, the statement added.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources