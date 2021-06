Spain opened its borders to vaccinated tourists from June 7.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Spain.

Entry of foreign citizens from the territory of countries outside the European Union and the Schengen area is allowed from June 7 with a vaccination certificate recognized by the Spanish Ministry of Health, subject to a preliminary inspection by the sanitary authorities.

At the same time, it is emphasized that in case of non-compliance with the requirements of sanitary control established by the Spanish Ministry of Health, entry into Spain will be denied.

Sanitary requirements provide for the need to fill out the sanitary control form in advance on the Spanish Ministry of Health portal or in the Spain Travel Health (SpTH) mobile application on the phone and receive a QR code to provide the carrier before boarding and the sanitary control services at the checkpoint or at the airport upon arrival in Spain.

In particular, passengers aged six and over must provide one of the following documents: a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, a diagnostic certificate on the results of an analysis for an active COVID-19 infection, or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19.

"Certificates of vaccination issued by the competent authority of the country of origin after 14 days from the date of receipt of the last dose of the full course of vaccination will be recognized as valid. Vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency or approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization can be considered acceptable," the statement reads.

Also, certificates of a negative diagnostic test for active COVID-19 infection, made no more than 48 hours before arrival in Spain, and certificates of recovery issued at least 11 days after the first positive result (the latter expire after 180 days).

Certificates must be in Spanish, English, French or German, or accompanied by an official Spanish translation.

For those who do not have a digital EU COVID certificate, the details of one of these documents must be indicated when filling out the above-mentioned sanitary control form before traveling to Spain.

Upon successful validation of the entered details, a QR code will be generated marked "documentary control".

The EU digital COVID certificate will apply after the entry into force of the relevant European regulation.

At the same time, the embassy emphasizes that the presence of one of these documents does not mean the automatic granting of permission to enter Spain for tourist purposes, but is a prerequisite for passing sanitary control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union may decide to recognize the vaccination certificates of third countries after the launch of its own digital system of "green certificates" and relaxation of the requirements for travelers, while in the case of permission to enter for tourism purposes, the fact of vaccination can be confirmed directly from the EU, without waiting decisions on the conformity of the national certificate.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources