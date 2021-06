The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) impose sanctions against six individuals and 10 legal entities from different countries involved in the distribution of products and information content, justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and promoting the activities of the occupation administrations of the Russian Federation.

This is indicated in a statement by the Ministry of the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to apply the sanctions for a period of three years to six individuals and 10 legal entities registered in eight countries.

The proposed package of sanctions against these persons provides for:

- blocking the use of property on the territory of Ukraine;

- a ban on the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine;

- exclusion of the withdrawal of capital outside the territory of Ukraine;

- stopping the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations;

- termination of the provision of telecommunication services and blocking the possibility of using public telecommunication networks;

- blocking the transfer of technologies, rights to objects of intellectual property rights, the use of relevant Internet resources on the territory of Ukraine.

