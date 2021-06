"Court" In Crimea Sentences Ukrainian Bekirov To 7 Years In Prison And Fine Of RUB 150,000 - Ombudsman Denisov

The Ukrainian parliament’s Human Rights Representative Liudmyla Denisova states that the "Central District Court of Simferopol" sentenced the Ukrainian Edem Bekirov to seven years in prison and a fine of RUB 150,000.

She wrote about this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian activist, former political prisoner Edem Bekirov was illegally sentenced by the so-called Central District Court of Simferopol, controlled by the Russian occupant state, to seven years of imprisonment in a general regime colony and a fine of RUB 150,000," Denisova wrote.

The Ombudsman notes that Bekirov was accused in a trumped-up case of allegedly "storing and transporting explosives."

Denisova considers the "trial" against Bekirov, a disabled person of the first group, to be a continuation of the political persecution of Ukrainian citizens by the occupying country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, a Crimean "court" sentenced Ukrainian Yatskin to 11 years in prison.

