A court has arrested a part of State Tax Service former head Serhii Verlanov’s property.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

According to their report, the property was arrested under a court’s decision.

The property involves some real estate and accounts one can be informed about from open registers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court has permitted Verlanov’s detention for his further arrest.

At present, Verlanov is living in Germany.

There, he has worked as an attorney and has not come back to Ukraine.

