China's total imports and exports expanded 28.2 percent year on year to reach 14.76 trillion yuan (about 2.31 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2021, official data showed according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

This marks an increase of 21.6 percent from the same period in 2019, the General Administration of Customs said.

Exports jumped 30.1 percent from a year earlier while imports climbed 25.9 percent in yuan terms.

Exports and imports increased 23.6 percent and 19.2 percent, respectively, compared with the data registered in the first five months of 2019.

In the January-May period, the trade surplus increased 56.2 percent year on year to reach 1.32 trillion yuan.

