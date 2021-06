Gala Concert And Parade Of Troops Will Be Held In Kyiv On Independence Day

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, Kyiv will host a gala concert and a parade of troops on Khreschatyk Street and Maidan Nezalezhnosti (with a flight of aviation as part of an air convoy of security and defense forces and the armed forces of partner countries), as well as an artillery salute on Trukhanov Island.

This is stated in the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 583 of May 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an action plan for the preparation and celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

According to the action plan, on the Day of the State Flag, August 23, a ceremony of solemn raising of the state flag of Ukraine is planned with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, heads of state authorities in Kyiv and settlements where The Largest State Flag of Ukraine project has been implemented, in the diplomatic institutions of Ukraine and military units.

Also on August 23, the constituent summit of the Crimean Platform will take place.

Besides, on August 23, the first forum of the social and humanitarian direction Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen will be held on the territory of the Sophia Kievskaya National Reserve.

For Independence Day, August 24, in Kyiv, in addition to a solemn concert, a parade of troops and an artillery salute, a solemn meeting of the Verkhovna Rada is planned.

Also, on August 23-24 in Kyiv (Mykhailivska Square and Volodymyrskyi Passage), a static display of modern weapons and equipment of the security and defense forces will be organized.

On August 24, a solemn passage of boats and a flight of aviation, an air and sea display of weapons and military equipment on the Dnieper River (Kyiv River Station, Trukhanov Island) is planned.

In Odesa, on August 24, it is planned at the outer roadstead of the seaport (Malyi Fontan Cape and the Marine Station) a solemn passage of warships and ships, as well as a flight of aviation, air and sea display of weapons and military equipment.

According to the decree, ministries, other central executive bodies, regional and Kyiv city state administrations were instructed to ensure the implementation of the action plan approved by this decree, taking into account the requirements of the legislation to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease coronavirus infection, at the expense and within the expenses of state and local budgets, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that by the Independence Day, most Ukrainians in need of coronavirus vaccination will receive vaccinations.

