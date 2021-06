The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the list of documents, in the presence of which foreigners and stateless persons are allowed to enter Ukraine during quarantine.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated June 2, 2021 No. 583, amendments were made to the Government resolution, which establishes quarantine and introduces restrictive anti-epidemic measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In particular, the list of documents, in the presence of which it is allowed to cross the border of Ukraine to enter during quarantine and avoid self-isolation, has been expanded," the statement reads.

Now, taking into account the amendments adopted by the government, foreign citizens and stateless persons (including holders of a residence permit in Ukraine) to enter Ukraine, except for the policy (certificate), which covers the costs associated with the treatment of COVID-19, observation and is valid for the entire period of stay in Ukraine, you must have either a negative test result for COVID-19 by the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, or express test for the determination of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen, carried out not more than 72 hours before crossing the state border, or a document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 with vaccines included by the World Health Organization in the list of approved for use in emergency situations, issued in English or with a translation into English.

In the absence of a test/vaccination document and/or insurance policy, the person will be denied crossing the state border to enter Ukraine.

These norms do not apply to several categories of citizens defined in a government decree.

Besides, citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing on the territory of Ukraine, when crossing the state border of Ukraine for entry, do not fall under self-isolation, among other things, if there is a negative test result for COVID-19 by the polymerase chain reaction method or express test to determine the antigen of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, carried out not more than 72 hours before crossing the state border, or a document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination.

