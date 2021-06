The bodies of the Pension Fund have recalculated pensions for working pensioners.

The press service of the Ministry of Social Policy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bodies of the Pension Fund carried out a recalculation of pensions for working pensioners in accordance with Part 4 of Article 42 of the Law on Compulsory State Pension Insurance," the statement reads.

The recalculation was carried out from April 1 after receiving data from the State Tax Service on the amounts of accrued and paid insurance premiums for the first quarter of 2021. Accordingly, in June, pensioners will receive both an increased pension and an additional payment for April and May.

The recalculation was carried out to persons for whom at least 24 months have passed since the appointment (previous recalculation) of a pension and they worked at that time.

The insurance experience acquired during this period is taken into account when calculating the new size of the pension, and for pensioners who have acquired at least 24 months of insurance experience and had a large salary, the pension is calculated taking into account the increased salary.

In total, pensions were increased to 313,000 pensioners.

The average increase was UAH 193.32.

The recalculation of pensions was carried out automatically, without retirees applying to the Pension Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the next indexation of pensions will be carried out in July for another 1 million pensioners.

