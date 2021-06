The head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Hanna Kovalenko, dismissed from the post of deputy head of the regional state administration Oleksandr Savchenko, who is suspected in corruption.

She wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The approval from the Office of the President to dismiss this deputy came even earlier ... I signed an order to dismiss this official," she wrote.

He is dismissed by a June 2 decision.

According to the interlocutors of Ukrainian News Agency in law enforcement agencies, Savchenko did not pay the bail required for release from custody in the amount of UAH 4.4 million.

At the moment he is in remand prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the State Bureau of Investigation detained the deputy chairperson of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Savchenko, on suspicion of taking a bribe.

Later, the court chose him an arrest and bail of UAH 4.4 million.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources