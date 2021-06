Larysa Mudrak, chairperson of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, has written a letter of resignation.

She announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As the chairperson of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, I resigned, “taking into account the current situation and my own civil position on the self-withdrawal of the current supervisory board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation" on June 4," Mudrak wrote.

She noted that last week she called on the members of the supervisory board for the same step.

Let us recall that Kateryna Chueva submitted an application for dismissal from the position of a member of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation.

According to Mudrak, the crisis at the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation began long before her arrival.

"For a month of work during the crisis at all levels, we managed to select an executive director and conduct a competitive selection of 2021. The Directorate may continue to work on issuing grants this year," Mudrak wrote.

She noted that for a month she was looking for answers to the following questions:

- why there are so many unresolved issues in the law "On the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation", in internal provisions and regulations;

- why there is no professional lawyer and auditor from the sphere of culture among the members of the supervisory board;

- is it not a conflict of interest when independent experts themselves become project applicants;

- can one expert consider 50 projects, and another - 5.

Mudrak in her message thanked everyone who helped preserve the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and find solutions during the crisis, and wrote that she would continue to help the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation if her voice was heard.

The current situation was commented on by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

“The situation is certainly not easy. It is great that the competition took place, which means that the Directorate will be able to continue its work on issuing grants. But the question of the work of the current supervisory board remains open. Both the public and the ministry and I personally are interested in the end of the period of instability that we are now observing. Unfortunately, due to legislative gaps in the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, there are no legal levers of influence. But I insist that the self-rejection of such members of the supervisory board as Mr. Suslenskyi and Mr. Tuluzov is the best solution for the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation. In parallel, we will continue to work on making the necessary amendments to the law in order to prevent a repetition of such situations," the minister said.

The Ministry of Culture noted that if the self-rejection of the supervisory board members continues, the Ministry of Culture will consider the option of launching the procedure for reelecting the entire composition of the supervisory board.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy appointed Larysa Mudrak as the chairperson of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation.

On April 1, the Ministry of Culture appointed Iryna Osadcha as acting executive director of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation.

