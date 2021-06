The Presidential Office corrected the information on the official website of the head of state that during a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Joe Biden allegedly supported the provision of a Membership Action Plan (MAP) to Ukraine in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

This is evidenced by the information on the President's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The President of the United States noted the full support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a Membership Action Plan in the Alliance. He assured that Ukraine's position will certainly be taken into account when discussing strategic issues in NATO, as well as planned events of the highest level," the message of June 7 following the negotiations between the heads of state said.

At the moment, this part of the press release has been changed.

"He (Biden) assured that the position of Ukraine will definitely be taken into account when discussing strategic issues in NATO, as well as planned events of the highest level. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a Membership Action Plan in the Alliance," the statement reads.

In the official White House statement following the conversation between Zelenskyy and Biden, there is no mention of NATO.

At the same time, it notes that the presidents discussed "a strategic partnership to support Zelenskyy's plan to fight corruption and implement reforms based on shared democratic values ​​and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations, which ensure justice, security and prosperity for the people of Ukraine."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2020, the Presidential Office removed information about Zelenskyy's invitation to Prince William and Kate Middleton to Ukraine from the official website of the head of state.

