Court Forbids Zontov To Communicate With His Brother - Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk

The High Anti-Corruption Court banned Yurii Zontov, who is suspected of bribery, from communicating with his brother, the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, Pavlo Vovk.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"... refrain from communicating with Vovk Pavlo Viacheslavovych," the court's decision says.

The court also forbade Zontov to communicate with other witnesses and suspects in his case.

In the case of paying a bail of UAH 27 million, Zontov is also obliged to wear an electronic bracelet and hand over his passport.

The court decision was made on May 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the arrest of the brother of the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk, Yurii Zontov, until July 29, but reduced the amount of the bail by UAH 8 million from UAH 35 million to UAH 27 million.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources