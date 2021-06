Holos States That Prytula’s Leaving Of Party Connected With His Desire To Get Leading Position In It

In its statement, the Holos party noted that TV presenter Serhii Prytula's resignation from the party is due to his desire to get a leading position in it.

The corresponding statement was published by Holos on its website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are not surprised that the personal ambitions of Serhii Prytula and the desire to get leadership positions at any cost prevailed over the common goal - to build a large liberal party in Ukraine and jointly implement all the program promises declared during the two election campaigns,” the statement reads.

The party welcomes the fact that Prytula has finally decided on his political plans, and expects from him a written statement about leaving the party.

The same applies to those party members of Holos who want to join him, "because playing a double game is inconvenient and irresponsible."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, TV presenter Prytula quits the Holos party.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources