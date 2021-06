The Kyiv prosecutor's office suspended the investigation of the criminal proceedings against Anatolii Sharii.

This is stated in the response of the Security Service of Ukraine, which Sharii made public on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 20, the case against Sharii was separated into a separate proceeding and on the same day was suspended due to his detection.

The case was opened under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court in Kyiv allowed the arrest of video blogger Anatolii Sharii, suspected of high treason, for delivery to court in order to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

