UAF Preliminarily Agreed With UEFA On Design Of National Team's Uniform For Euro

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has previously agreed with UEFA on the design of the uniform of the National Football Team, in which the players will play the matches of the European Football Championship.

A representative of the UAF announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"We had previously agreed with them (design)," he said.

According to him, there is no danger that UEFA may regard the shirts as a political gesture and oblige to change their design.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian National Team has published photos of the uniforms in which our players will play at the tournament. Of the highlights, it has the slogan "Glory to Ukraine" and a map of the country with the contours of the occupied Crimea.

