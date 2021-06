The Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv’s academic board has stripped Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko of his honorary doctorate.

The university’s Vice-Rector for Humanitarian Affairs Inna Stepanets announced this in her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On stripping Aleksandr Lukashenko of the honorary doctorate awarded to him by the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv: 55 in favor. The decision has been made," Stepanets wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the university’s Rector Volodymyr Bugrov called on the academic board to strip Lukashenko of the honorary doctorate on May 25.Belarus

