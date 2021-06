Ukraine has provided 400 oxygen concentrators to India as humanitarian aid.

This is indicated in a statement by the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In pursuance of the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on June 6, the second batch of humanitarian aid - 216 oxygen concentrators was delivered to India. A total of 400 oxygen concentrators were sent to this country," it was said.

During a conference call at the Office for Combating COVID-19, chaired by Zelenskyy, the President was informed that Ukraine continues to observe positive dynamics in the incidence of coronavirus.

"As noted by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, all regions of Ukraine are now in the "yellow" zone. The number of occupied beds today is 11,294, which is almost 32% less than last week. The number of active patients over the week decreased by almost 38% - now 81,927 people are sick. There is also a decrease in the number of hospitalized and fatal cases," the report says.

The Office assures that the rate of vaccination of the population against COVID-19 is also increasing in Ukraine.

"During the week, 240,543 people were vaccinated. A total of 1,388,124 vaccinations against the coronavirus disease were carried out in Ukraine. The first dose has already been received by 1,241,006 people, 147,118 have completed vaccination," it was reported.

The government announced plans to expand the vaccination campaign.

"For the second weekend in a row, mass vaccination centers worked, this time in 10 cities of Ukraine. Thanks, in particular, to the vaccination centers, almost 65,000 people were vaccinated during the weekend. I call on local authorities to facilitate the opening of such establishments in the regions," Shmyhal said.

Besides, the head of state was informed that 175,000 people who suffered from the strengthened quarantine in April received UAH 8,000 of financial assistance.

Accordingly, the government has allocated UAH 1.4 billion for these needs.

In total, 340,000 people have registered to receive assistance.

The remaining applicants will begin receiving payments from June 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 15 million to provide humanitarian aid to India to overcome the coronavirus.

