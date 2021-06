Zelenskyy Approves Ban On Distribution Of Plastic Bags Up To 50 Microns Thick From 2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law prohibiting the distribution of plastic bags up to 50 microns thick in retail and restaurant facilities from January 1, 2022.

He announced this during the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would like to note the recently adopted by the Verkhovna Rada a bill banning the use of plastic bags. 500 - this is how many bags every Ukrainian uses per year. 20 minutes - this is how much we use such a bag on average. More than 100 years - this is how much one package decomposes. A few seconds is exactly how long it takes to sign this law. I want to do it with pleasure," he said and signed the document.

According to the law, the restrictions will not apply to ultralight plastic bags up to 15 microns thick and 22.5 x 34.5 x 45 cm in size, which are distributed in retail outlets as primary packaging and are used for meat, fish, bulk products and ice.

They will also not apply to biodegradable plastic bags.

Biodegradability will be established in accordance with European standards.

Each plastic bag that meets the requirements will be labeled accordingly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Space Agency and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources agreed to track environmental violations using satellite images.

