A woman receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Anhui Agricultural University in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Huang Bohan.

A woman receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Anhui Agricultural University in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Huang Bohan.

China is now vaccinating its citizens "at a staggering pace" with an average of about 19 million shots per day, said a recent report of The Associated Press (AP), citing the rolling seven-day average of Our World in Data, an online research site, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

"That would mean a dose for everyone in Italy about three days. The United States, with about one-quarter of China's population, reached around 3.4 million shots per day in April when its drive was at full tilt", – the report said.

China's total number of inoculations is roughly a third of the 1.9 billion shots distributed globally, the AP quoted Our World in Data as saying.

The speed, the report noted, was reached due to calls for getting vaccinated from "every corner of society," including companies, schools and local governments.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources