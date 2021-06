The Hong Kong Customs has seized a batch of suspected smuggled diamonds and other jewels with an estimated market value of about 25 million Hong Kong dollars ($3.22 million), according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

In terms of the market value of the diamonds seized, it was the largest diamond smuggling case detected on record in Hong Kong, the Customs said.

The jewels, including about 1,300 diamonds, 10 sapphires, one emerald and about 30 grams of point-size diamonds, were seized on Thursday in an outgoing light goods vehicle at Sha Tau Kok Control Point.

The vehicle driver, a 47-year-old man, was arrested as the investigation was underway.

The Customs vowed continued efforts to take stringent enforcement action against cross-boundary smuggling activities.

Smuggling is a serious offense in Hong Kong. Anyone found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of 2 million Hong Kong dollars and imprisonment for seven years.

