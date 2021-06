Ukrainian Ship Captain Returns Home After Being Held In Sri Lanka On False Charges Since 2016 – Foreign Minist

A Ukrainian ship captain has returned home after being held in Sri Lanka on false charges since 2016.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Congratulations to Hennadii Havrylov, the Ukrainian captain of the Avant Garde ship, on his return home after being held on false charges in Sri Lanka since 2016. Diplomats stood by and fought for his release," the minister wrote.

A court acquitted him in late May.

He has already returned to Ukraine, and he is in Odesa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine ratified agreements with Sri Lanka on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, extradition of offenders, and transfer of sentenced persons at the end of 2016.

