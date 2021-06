Ukraine and the European Union held the first round of cyber dialogue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On June 3, 2021, the first round of the Ukraine-EU cyber dialogue took place," the statement reads.

The European Union has expressed support for Ukraine, which is subject to cyber attacks aimed at undermining of critical infrastructure.

During the dialogue, the latest initiatives to update the EU Directive on the security of network and information systems and Ukrainian cybersecurity legislation, harmonized with the legal and institutional framework of the European Union, were presented.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the early adoption of the draft Second Additional Protocol to enhance cooperation in the fight against cybercrime and the use of electronic evidence.

They advocated promoting international cooperation to effectively combat cybercrime on regional and international platforms.

Ukraine presented the results of the implementation of the provisions of the Budapest Convention, which serves as a powerful foundation for national legislation and international cooperation in the fight against cybercrime, into national legislation.

"Namely, the draft legislative acts on amendments to the Criminal Procedure and Administrative Codes of Ukraine. Both projects, approved by the profile committee of the Ukrainian parliament, await appropriate adoption," the statement recalls.

Special attention was paid to the issues of coordination and cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

In this context, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to the creation of a Program of Action on Responsible State Conduct in Cyberspace within the framework of the United Nations.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed digital transformation and capacity development activities that contribute to cyber resilience and the fight against cybercrime in Ukraine and the world.

Participants stressed the need to develop dialogue on cybersecurity and achieve practical results of cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to issue a decree on the creation of cyber troops in Ukraine.

