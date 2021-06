Zelenskyy Chooses New Press Secretary And Intends To Appoint Chosen Candidate By June 15 - Source

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided on the candidacy of a new press secretary and intends to appoint a chosen candidate next week.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the Presidential Office.

"There is a candidacy. The decree will most likely be next week," he said.

The name of this person has not yet been made public.

The issue of public presentation after the decree is still being resolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April it became known that Zelenskyy's press secretary Yuliya Mendel wrote a letter of resignation.

The Office of the President assured that she will continue to fulfill her duties until a new candidate is selected.

At the same time, on May 20, Zelenskyy's press conference dedicated to two years of presidency was no longer moderated by Mendel.

In late May, the Presidential Office said that 20-25 people entered the long list of candidates for this post, with whom they passed interviews, after which Zelenskyy selected several people on the short list, among which he will determine the winner in June.

At the same time, in the Presidential Office assured that after the appointment of a new speaker of the head of state, Mendel will remain on the team of the Presidential Office as an advisor for interaction with foreign media.

The names of the applicants were not publicly disclosed.

