The next indexation of pensions will be carried out in July for another 1 million pensioners.

Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna said this during an hour of questions to the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year, from March 1, pensions have been indexed for 8 million pensioners by 11%. In July of this year, pensions will be indexed for another 1 million pensioners who were granted pensions in 2018-2020, as well as those to whom pensions are paid in the minimum amount," Lazebna said.

She noted that the Cabinet of Ministers provides indexation of pensions for the second year in a row.

Also, according to the minister, 10.5 million pensioners will receive an increase in pensions in 2021.

Lazebna stressed that as of April 1 of this year, the average pension is UAH 3,725.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to determine the date of the annual indexation of pensions - March 1 from 2022.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers initiates automatic indexation of pensions.

