Lithuania Does Not Comment On Alleged Sharii’s Deprival Of Refugee Status

The Republic of Lithuania does not officially comment on alleged deprival of vlogger Anatolii Sharii of his refugee status and declaring him persona non grata.

That follows from a reply of the Migration Department of Lithuania to the respective request from Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At first, the agency requested confirmation or refutation of the information about depriving Sharii of his right to reside in Lithuania from Lithuanian Embassy and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Both diplomatic authorities did not respond to the request, however, advised to address an authorized body – the Migration Department under the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

All further requests and questions remained unanswered.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported about the said decision of Lithuania with the reference to anonymous sources.

Sharii himself said he knew nothing about that.

At the same time, the media state that the vlogger has already appealed against the decision of the Lithuanian authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested Spanish-based real estate and accounts of Sharii who is suspected of the high treason.

