The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has scheduled 11 additional trains to run in the southern direction.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From June 3, trains No. 269/270 Lysychansk - Odesa and No. 204/190 Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro - Henichesk will run on the route.

The Lysychansk - Odesa train will run every other day on odd numbers.

The Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro – Henichesk train will also run on odd numbers; in the opposite direction, the train will start running from June 6.

From June 4, in the direction of the Sea of ​​Azov, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching train No. 282/281 Khmelnytskyi - Henichesk.

On June 5, trains No. 280/279 Zhmerynka - Henichesk and No. 231/232 Ivano-Frankivsk - Henichesk will begin their running, which will run on odd numbers from Ivano-Frankivsk and on even numbers from Henichesk.

On June 10, trains No. 472/471 Dnipro - Berdiansk and No. 552/551 Kryvyi Rih - Berdiansk are scheduled.

Both trains will run on even numbers, in the opposite direction - on odd numbers; the Kryvyi Rih - Berdiansk train will run through the Zaporizhia station.

From June 11, trains No. 261/262 Kharkiv - Berdiansk and No. 86/186-185/85 Lviv - Novooleksiivka will run to Berdiansk.

Train No. 213/214 Sumy - Odesa is scheduled for June 15, which will run on odd numbers.

On June 17, train No. 204/203 Chernihiv (Nizhyn) - Odesa will start its running, which will also run on odd numbers.

