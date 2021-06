The parliament has adopted a draft law increasing the criminal liability for false asset declarations by introducing imprisonment for up to two years for amounts involving UAH 4.5 million or more.

Draft law No. 4651 was adopted by 307 votes as a whole, with only 226 required, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft law amends Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code to introduce “restriction of freedom” for up to two years or a fine of UAH 51,000-68,000 (3,000-4,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) and a ban from holding certain positions or engaging in certain types of activities for up to three years for parliamentarians, civil servants, and representatives of local self-government agencies for failing to declare assets and real estate worth 500-2,000 living wages for able-bodied persons (currently UAH 1.1-4.5 million).

If the declared amount differs from the actual amount by more than 2,000 living wages for able-bodied persons (currently UAH 4.5 million and UAH 4.8 million from July 1), then the punishment for parliamentarians, civil servants, and representatives of local self-government agencies is a fine of UAH 68,000-85,000 (4,000-5,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens), 150-240 hours of community service, two years of “restriction of freedom,” or imprisonment and a ban from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

