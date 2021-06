The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has conducted anti-terrorist exercises in Zakarpattia region.

This is indicated in the statement of the SSU department in Zakarpattia region on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The coordinating group of the Anti-Terrorist Center under the Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zakarpattia region conducted two-day anti-terrorist exercises. During the training, the readiness of the subjects of the fight against terrorism to resist sabotage and terrorist threats was checked," it was said.

According to the legend of the exercises, two groups of mock terrorists arrived in the region to commit sabotage at one of the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the training, the security forces responded in a timely manner and neutralized the imitation improvised explosive devices and prevented the saboteurs from entering the military facility.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of law enforcement officers, mock criminals were detained, and the consequences of their subversive activities were neutralized.

A coordinating group analyzed the effectiveness of the use of forces and means by the participants of the event, noting the high level of training and interaction of the units involved.

Separate elements of counter-sabotage work have also been thoroughly analyzed and proposals have been developed to improve their effectiveness.

It is noted that anti-terrorist exercises were carried out in the Mukachevo and Berehovo districts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, the SSU held anti-terrorist exercises in the front-line Avdiivka in Donetsk region.

