Some Servant Of The People MPs Not Supporting Security Council’s Definition Of Oligarchs – MP Kostiuk

Some members of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction do not support the National Security and Defense Council’s definition of oligarchs in draft law No. 5599 on preventing national security threats associated with the excessive influence of people with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs).

Member of Parliament Dmytro Kostiuk of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"There is such a position: why should the NSDC define it? I think that there will be a compromise position, and we will stop at the NSDC," Kostiuk said.

He added that such parliamentarians are a minority in the Servant of the People faction.

According to him, the faction supports the need to identify oligarchs.

"We have not gathered as a faction, there will be a discussion, and there will be different positions," he said.

He described the National Security and Defense Council’s definition of oligarchs as the compromise option because it includes representatives of all the main state institutions.

According to him, a wave of draft laws on oligarchs is possible because specific mechanisms for implementation of the de-oligarchization policy are needed after the definition of an oligarch is agreed upon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov is in favor of creating a separate body to identify oligarchs instead of the National Security and Defense Council, as proposed in the draft law No. 5599 on preventing national security threats associated with the excessive influence of people with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that the parliament define oligarchs as people who simultaneously meet the following four criteria: participate in political life, have a significant influence on the mass media, have a monopoly on the domestic market, and have assets worth more than one million living wages.

According to the draft law, the National Security and Defense Council makes the decision on the definition of an oligarch.

