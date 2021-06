Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Ban Oligarchs From Financing Political Parties And Participating In Privatization

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ban oligarchs from financing political parties and participating in privatization.

That follows from bill 5599 On prevention of threats to national security, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill was registered on June 2.

The bill offers a ban on oligarchs’ paying fees (directly or indirectly) in support of political parties in compliance with the Law of Ukraine On Political Parties In Ukraine.

Besides, oligarchs are banned from being a buyer (buyer’s beneficiary) in the process of privatization of the big privatization facilities.

They must submit a declaration of a person authorized for fulfillment of functions of the state or a self-governing body in the order envisioned by the Law of Ukraine On Prevention of Corruption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, Zelenskyy submitted the bill on oligarchs for the consideration of the Verkhovna Rada.

