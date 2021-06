The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has permitted in-absentia (special) pre-trial investigation against former president Viktor Yanukovych in the case upon usurpation of power.

Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Upon an appeal of prosecutors of the PGO, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has permitted carrying-out a special pre-trial investigation against the former president within the case under Section 1 of Article 109 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The PGO notes that the decision allows prosecutors to hold the pre-trial investigation in-absentia.

The case was opened based on circumstances of commission by Yanukovych of actions aimed at unlawful expansion of his authorities as the President of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has in-absentia notified Yanukovych of suspicion of the high treason over signing of the agreement on prolongation by 25 years of deployment of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Crimea.

