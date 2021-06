Authorities destroyed a total of 1.678 tonnes of drugs. Photo by Xinhua.

Authorities destroyed a total of 1.678 tonnes of drugs in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The drugs included 1,599.27 kg of codeine, 34.98 kg of methamphetamine, and 13.38 kg of heroin.

"Hainan authorities have enhanced their crackdown on drug crimes since 2020 and have achieved significant results", – according to the provincial anti-drug office.

"Hainan will continue to strengthen efforts to combat drug crimes", – according to the office.

