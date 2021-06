The Economic Court dismissed the proceedings on the claim of the ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet on invalidating the purchase and sale agreements of the bank.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 2, the Economic Court of Kyiv dismissed the proceedings on the claim of the former minority shareholder of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet on invalidating the purchase and sale agreements of the bank, as a result of which the state acquired 100% of the shares.

It is noted that the claim was filed against PrivatBank, the Ministry of Finance and the Deposit Guarantee Funds with the participation of third parties - the National Bank and the Cabinet of Ministers.

"The National Bank welcomes the lawful and well-grounded decision of the court, which was adopted in connection with the application of the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine to Improve the Mechanisms of Regulation of Banking Activities," Head of the Claims and Disputes Department of the NBU's Legal Department, Viktor Hryhorchuk, commented on the court's decision.

According to the aforementioned law, the only way to protect the rights of persons who are or have been members of the bank is compensation for damage in monetary form.

According to the final and transitional provisions of this law, court proceedings in economic cases at the claim of a former bank participant, in the case that the methods of protection chosen by the plaintiff do not comply with the requirements of the Commercial Procedure Code, are subject to dismissal.

Hryhorchuk also recalled that in accordance with Article 41 of the Law "On the System of Guaranteeing Deposits of Individuals" after the conclusion of the contract for the sale and purchase of shares of an insolvent bank and their transfer to the investor, the state as an investor cannot be deprived of ownership of the bank shares acquired by it and such shares cannot be claimed in favor of the previous owner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers made a decision on the state's entry into the capital of PrivatBank on December 18, 2016.

