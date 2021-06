OHCHR Considers Closure Of 3 TV Channels In Ukraine To Be Inconsistent With International Standards

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) believes that the closure of three TV channels in Ukraine does not meet international standards.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the report of the OHCHR.

"On February 2, the President of Ukraine signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on Taras Kozak and eight of his companies, which led to the closure of three TV channels (112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZiK), which were perceived as pro-Russian. This decision contradicts international human rights standards, since it does not contain justification of necessity and proportionality and was not adopted by an independent body," the statement reads.

The OHCHR is also concerned about collaboration bills registered in the parliament.

"(They) do not meet international standards for free expression, peaceful assembly and association. In addition, they can negatively affect issues of reconciliation and social cohesion," the report reads.

The OHCHR notes the continued practice of attacks, intimidation and threats against media workers.

“The reporting period also marks the sixth anniversary of the murder of journalist Oles Buzina. Despite the fact that the police identified the two suspects back in November 2017, the trial is still pending. Protracted proceedings continue to undermine the victims' right to an effective remedy and increases the feeling of insecurity among journalists," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission recommends Ukraine to immediately adopt a law on the protection of national minorities and their linguistic rights.

