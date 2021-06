Zelenskyy Will Hold First Meeting Of Chamber Of Congress Of Local And Regional Authorities In Khmelnytskyi On

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold the first meeting of one of the Chambers of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Khmelnytskyi on June 3.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from an interlocutor at the Presidential Office.

“Tomorrow the President is going to Khmelnytskyi, where the Chamber of Local Authorities of the Congress of Regional Authorities will gather,” he said.

The Congress was created by the head of state in late February.

It is headed by Zelenskyy himself.

It consists of two chambers: local authorities and regional authorities.

Each of them must independently choose their leadership and delegate three representatives each to the Presidium.

The Presidium should meet monthly to solve local and regional issues, the Chambers should meet quarterly to make proposals on the agenda of the Congress, and the Congress itself should meet every six months or upon request.

Zelenskyy announced that Congress will first develop the Municipal Code.

In late March, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, held a meeting of the Presidium, at which they discussed assistance to local businesses during the strengthening of quarantine.

On June 3, a meeting of the Chamber of Local Authorities will take place.

The date of the general meeting of the Congress has not yet been determined.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Zelenskyy visited Khmelnytskyi region three times, the last time in September to inspect the implementation of the Big Construction program in the region and present the draft strategy for the development of the region until 2027.

In June, police drew up an administrative protocol on Zelenskyy for visiting a cafe in Khmelnytskyi during quarantine.

At the same time, the court suspended the consideration of the case, establishing that, according to the Constitution, Zelenskyy has immunity for the duration of the President's powers, therefore, the possibility of bringing him to administrative responsibility should be interpreted by the Constitutional Court upon the request of the Supreme Court.

