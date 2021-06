The supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern has elected Tymofii Milovanov as its chairperson.

Milovanov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday (June 1), there was the first meeting of the renewed supervisory board of Ukroboronprom. At it I was elected chairperson (of the supervisory board)," Milovanov wrote.

In November 2020, Milovanov was appointed as a non-staff advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak.

In August 2019 - March 2020, Milovanov worked as Minister of Economy in the government of Oleksii Honcharuk.

From July 2016 to September 2019, Milovanov was a member of the council of the National Bank of Ukraine; in October 2016, he was appointed deputy chairperson of this council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the former Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, non-staff adviser to the head of the Office of the President, acting director general of the National Investment Fund of Ukraine state enterprise, Tymofii Milovanov, to the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

