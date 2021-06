Lana Zerkal, a former advisor to the chairperson of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, has become an advisor to the Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ministry of Energy following the meeting of Haluschenko with the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

According to it, Zerkal took part in the meeting as an adviser to Haluschenko.

At the same time, during the meeting, Haluschenko and Simson discussed the implementation of the plan for the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU.

The parties also discussed Nord Stream-2.

In particular, Simson confirmed that the position of the European side remains unchanged.

“Nord Stream-2 does not fulfill the function of diversifying of gas supplies, the EU does not support the implementation of this project," she said.

Haluschenko also noted Ukraine's readiness to fulfill the tasks defined by the annual work plan for 2021.

"The integration of the UES of Ukraine into ENTSO-E is an important overall strategic goal. Synchronization will increase the transparency and efficiency of electricity trade with the EU countries," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late May, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company appointed Myron Vasylyk and Roman Suprun advisers to the chairperson of the company's board to replace Lana Zerkal.

