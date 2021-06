China has permitted foreign investors to open entertainment venues on the Chinese mainland, removing restrictions on the proportion of foreign investment, said a recent circular released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

To set up an entertainment venue, foreign investors shall submit an application to provincial-level administrative departments of culture and tourism, said the circular, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Application documents and conditions for establishment and procedure are consistent with those for domestic investors, it added.

