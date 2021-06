The Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine states that a shortage of A-95 gasoline is not expected in June.

The association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A shortage of A-95 gasoline is not expected in June - this is the conclusion reached by the participants of the meeting on the diversification of petroleum products, which took place at the Ministry of Energy. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko. The Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine was represented at the event by Nelia Privalova. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian Sea Ports Administration, producers and traders of oil products, gas station networks and other specialized associations," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the meeting participants analyzed the situation with the supply of oil products to the Ukrainian market and came to the conclusion that the market is able to independently resolve the issue of diversification of imports and fuel supply routes.

"The market of motor fuels in Ukraine is quite diversified. The volumes of supplies of A-95 gasoline, which Ukraine will not receive in connection with the planned repairs of the Belarusian oil refinery in June 2021, will be completely replaced from other sources, in particular from the EU countries and from national producers," said President of the Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine Nelia Privalova.

According to the statement, the meeting participants once again noted that in order to overcome possible crisis phenomena in the fuel market in the country, it is necessary to create minimum stocks of crude oil and oil products.

Privalova also offered to support the Ukrainian consumer by lowering the excise rate on gasoline, as well as to increase the excise rate on LPG to balance the market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka denies information that Belarus has stopped exporting gasoline to Ukraine.

At the same time, the commercial director of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas production company, Serhii Fedorenko, predicts a shortage of A-95 gasoline of 50,000-60,000 tons in June due to the cessation of supplies from Belarus.

