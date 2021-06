The Crimean Supreme Court has sentenced the Crimean Tatar Mejlis’ leader and former parliamentarian (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) Refat Chubarov to six years in prison in absentia.

The Ukrainian parliament’s Human Rights Representative Liudmyla Denisova announced this in her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Supreme Court of Crimea, which is controlled by the occupying country, the Russian Federation, has illegally sentenced the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, to six years in prison in a general regime colony, a fine of RUB 200,000, and 200 hours of corrective labor for allegedly organizing mass riots near the Crimean parliament on February 26, 2014," wrote Denisova.

Denisova did not recognize the decision of the Crimean Supreme Court.

In addition, according to her, the court’s decision was another evidence that the occupying power continues the policy of persecution and repression of Ukrainian citizens.

The ombudsman called on the international community to respond to these acts and increase pressure on Russia to comply with international law and immediately release everyone who is being illegally detained in Russia, the annexed Crimea, and the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denisova announced on May 31 that jailed the Ukrainian citizen Hennadii Limeshko was being systematically persecuted because of his conversion to Islam.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources