The 5th President Petro Poroshenko ordered Attorney General Yuri Lutsenko to discredit the presidential candidate Joseph Biden and interfere in the US elections. Blogger Sergei Naumovich posted about it on his Facebook page.

On the order of Petro Poroshenko former Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, actively discredited Joseph Biden when he ran for the US presidency in 2020, and, in general, actively intervened in the US elections. This topic is now on the front lines of the American media, ”said Naumovich.

As per his statement, currently the FBI is actively investigating foreign interference in the “same US elections” 2018-2019.

“Lutsenko was one of those who publicly bragged about his bosom friendship with the controversial Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and attacked the former US ambassador in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. However how he could act this way without coordination with his boss in advance?! I do have doubts about it, as Pyotr Alekseevich is known for his anomalous leaderism. We can conclude that the 5th president ordered Yuri Vitalievich to discredit Biden, ” stated by the blogger.

He explained that Jovanovitch prevented to implement some of "corruption schemes."

“Giuliani promised to remove her, however in exchange he demanded some information to discredit Biden. In general, there is a high possibility that in the near future team members of the fifth president will be interrogated as part of the FBI investigation of interference in the US elections, ”emphasized by Sergei Naumovich.

