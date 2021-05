Court Of Appeal Concludes That Sternenko Was Illegally Sentenced For Robbery And He Should Be Acquitted On Thi

The Odesa Region Court of Appeal has concluded that the Prymorskyi Court of Odesa illegally sentenced the activist, the former head of the Right Sector branch in Odesa, Serhii Sternenko, for robbery, and he should be acquitted on this episode.

This was announced by one of the members of the panel of judges of the Court of Appeal during the reading of the verdict, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the judge, Sternenko's guilt under Article 187 of the Criminal Code (robbery) has not been proven, and he must be acquitted for this episode.

The Court of Appeal came to the same conclusion in relation to the second defendant in the case, Ruslan Demchuk.

At the same time, the court continues reading the verdict.

The final decision on Sternenko's appeal has not yet been made.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Odesa Court of Appeal changed the preventive measure in the form of imprisonment of Serhii Sternenko to round-the-clock house arrest.

In February, the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa sentenced Serhii Sternenko, the former head of the Right Sector branch in Odesa, to seven years and three months in prison for robbery and illegal use of weapons, with the confiscation of half of his property.

