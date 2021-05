Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, and acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Aureliu Ciocoi have appealed to the European Commission to develop a mechanism for transferring vaccines from the European Union to members of the Eastern Partnership initiative based on the principle that was recently applied to countries in the Western Balkans.

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This approach, combined with other efforts by partner countries, would help to avoid the problem of vaccine shortages and provide the required amount within a reasonable time," the statement said.

The joint appeal was signed within the framework of the recently launched trilateral format for enhanced cooperation on European integration between Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova called the Associated Trio.

According to the statement, the Associated Trio is convinced that only the combined efforts of all partners will help restore the balance in the rates of vaccination in its member states and partner countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health plans to increase the rate of vaccination against coronavirus in June.

