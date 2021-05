The Odesa Court of Appeal has overturned the house arrest of activist Serhii Sternenko.

A member of the panel of judges announced this during the announcement of the verdict on the appeal of Sternenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Cancel the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest," said the judge.

The court partially satisfied the appeals of Sternenko and his defense.

The reading of the appeal against the judgment continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Court of Appeal concluded that Sternenko was illegally sentenced for robbery and is subject to acquittal for this episode.

