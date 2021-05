Court Of Appeal Overturns Sternenko's Sentence To 7 Years In Prison And Gives 1 Year Probation

The Odesa Court of Appeal has released the activist, the former head of the Odesa branch of the Right Sector, Serhii Sternenko, from serving a sentence for illegal handling of weapons with a trial period for one year, thereby overturning the verdict of the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa.

This was announced by a member of the panel of judges following the consideration of an appeal against the verdict of the Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To change the verdict of the Prymorskyi court - to release Sternenko from serving the sentence imposed for committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code (illegal handling of weapons), with a trial period for one year," the judge said.

After that, Sternenko is obliged to appear at the probation authority, as well as inform the appropriate authorities about the change of his place of residence.

The court found Sternenko guilty of kidnapping, that is, of committing a crime under Article 146 of the Criminal Code (unlawful imprisonment or abduction), but did not apply any punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Court of Appeal acquitted Sternenko on charges of robbery and closed the episode.

