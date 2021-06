China's logistics industry has basically returned to pre-pandemic level thanks to steady growth continuing in April, industrial data showed, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The value of the country's social logistics reached 97.4 trillion yuan (about $15.25 trillion) in the first four months of this year, up 20 percent year on year, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

With the January-April growth rate in 2020 and 2021 averaging at 7.2 percent, the sector's size and growth rate have basically bounced back to pre-pandemic level, the federation said.

The combined revenue of the logistics sector amounted to 3.6 trillion yuan in the January-April period, jumping 34.3 percent year on year, according to the federation.

