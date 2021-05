Zelenskyy Signs Decree On Creation Of Presidential University To Train State Specialists In Field Of Advanced

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the creation of a presidential university to train government specialists in the field of advanced technologies.

He announced this at the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A presidential university will be created in Ukraine - an institution of higher education that will prepare people of the future, gather the best teachers in one place and train specialists who will be able to solve important state tasks to protect our state in priority areas. I would like to sign with pleasure a decree on creation of the presidential university of the future," he said and signed the document.

According to the President, the university will train specialists in information and cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, as well as aerospace, energy and biotechnology.

The head of state said that education at the university will be free, but graduates will be required to work later in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Office of the President announced that the university is scheduled to open in the autumn of 2023.

During the forum, Zelenskyy also said that since 2019, within the framework of the Big Construction program, 100 schools and kindergartens in the country have been repaired and built, and by the end of this year, this number is planned to be increased to 200.

He recalled that the government is also working to provide schools in rural areas with buses and high-speed Internet, and higher educational institutions with hostels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, Zelenskyy established scholarships for the best participants in external independent testing, awards for the winners of the All-Ukrainian Olympiads and grants for studying abroad.

The scholarships for the best participants of the external independent testing will provide for the payment of UAH 120,000 per year to each of the 10 who received the highest scores in the region.

