The Health Ministry is planning to boost rates of the vaccination against the coronavirus in June.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko said this in an interview posted on the official website of the TSN news, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, the number of vaccine doses is not enough in Ukraine by now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, Ukraine received additional 500,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine.

On March 25, Ukraine received the first lot of 215,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine; on April 30 – 500,000; and 500,000 on March 9.

On May 26, Ukraine received 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine acquired at the budge funds.

Viktor Liashko is expecting the quarantine to weaken during the upcoming summer period.

He noted that the epidemiological situation in Ukraine is being stabilized, which allows some mitigations.

According to Liashko, there are no large-scale coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

On May 30, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine decreased 18.1% over May 29 to 5,828, and the number of those vaccinated with the second one decreased 4.3 times to 340.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 1,021,804 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 125,777 people have received the second dose of the vaccine (completed the vaccination).

On May 29, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine increased 27.2% over May 28 to 7,119, and the number of those vaccinated with the second one decreased 4.8 times to 1,473.

On May 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,022 over May 29 to 2,202,494, and the number of deaths increased by 64 over May 29 to 50,536; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 40%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 23.8%.

According to the report, as of the morning of May 31, a total of 2,202,494 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 50,536 fatal cases; 2,041,082 people had recovered.

On May 30, a total of 1,022 new disease cases were recorded, 64 people died, and 4,934 people recovered.

Therefore, as of May 30, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (1,022 vs 4,934).

As of the morning of May 31, the overall number of currently coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine was 110,876, down 3.5% over May 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (206,437), Kharkiv region (146,815), and Odesa region (139,511).

