Cleaners clear the floating waste in the fish breeding rafts in Huangqi Township of Lianjiang County, east China's Fujian Province. Photo by Xinhua/Jiang Kehong.

Chinese researchers have identified a marine bacterial community capable of degrading plastic waste of poly (ethyleneterephthalate) and polyethylene, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Currently, there is still a great lack of microorganisms and enzymes that can effectively degrade polyethylene plastics.

The researchers from the Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS), collected hundreds of plastic waste sample around the offshore waters of east China's Shandong Province and obtained three bacterial strains that can coexist stably with and significantly degrade plastic waste.

They further demonstrated the poly and polyethylene degradation efficiency of the reconstituted bacterial community containing these three bacteria.

Whereafter, they also obtained a number of enzymes that can significantly degrade polyethylene plastics within 24 hours.

The study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, provides insights into paving the way for developing microbial products against plastic wastes.

